Xiaomi is celebrating its third anniversary in India by rolling out offers on accessories.

Xiaomi's journey in India began three years ago with the Mi 3, and the company is rolling out a series of offers to commemorate its three-year anniversary. Products like the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and 4A are going up for sale later today, and there are lucrative discounts on accessories.

There's also an hourly flash sale that will allow you to pick up the Redmi 4A for just ₹1.

Redmi Note 4

The Redmi Note 4 is going up for sale at 12 p.m., with all three configurations available. The version with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage costs ₹9,999, the model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage retails for ₹10,999, and the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is listed for ₹12,999. Considering the minor difference in cost, you're better off picking up the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

The Redmi Note 4 has aged very well following its debut in India back in January, and it is still one of the best options in the budget segment. The phone is available in three color options — dark grey, gold, and black — and I'm partial to the black variant.

See at Flipkart

Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A

The Redmi 4 is a great option if you're looking for an entry-level phone. Offering a 5.0-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 435, 13MP camera, and a massive 4100mAh battery, the phone certainly has a lot going for it. It is available in three configurations, with all variants going up for sale today — the base model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage costs ₹6,999, the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage retails for ₹8,999, and the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage will set you back ₹10,999.

Ideally, you're better off getting the version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. If you're eyeing the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, a better option would be the Redmi Note 4.

See at Amazon

If you're in the market for a device that offers the most value for your money, then you should take a look at the Redmi 4A.

See at Mi India

Mi Max 2

Xiaomi's largest phone to date is also one of its best. The Mi Max 2 has a huge 6.44-inch Full HD display, which is ideal for viewing videos and movies on the go. It has dual speakers, a chassis made out of anodized aluminum, and Snapdragon 625 under the hood. There's 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, a 12MP camera at the back, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and a 5MP front shooter.

Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 review

The best feature about the Mi Max 2 is the massive 5300mAh battery, which ensures that the phone lasts at least two days on a full charge. For ₹16,999, you're getting a lot of phone for the asking price.

See at Mi India

Accessories

What are you guys interested in picking up during the sale?

See at Mi India