Hot on the heels of OPPO , Xiaomi is highlighting its own in-display camera technology. The teaser video shows off a Mi 9 prototype with an notchless design next to the standard Mi 9 , and in spite of the lack of a front camera the camera shows a live view of the room.

Do you want a sneak peek at the future? Here you go...introducing you to Under-Display Camera technology! #Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/d2HL6FHkh1

Xiaomi was granted a patent for an in-display camera solution, with a smaller secondary display tucked away behind the main panel. With the Mi Mix series designed to provide an all-screen front with no bezels or cutouts, it's likely Xiaomi will want to showcase the technology in the Mi Mix 4.