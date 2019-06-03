Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 could also feature an in-display selfie camera

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi teaser shows off a phone with an in-display camera module.
  • We could see the module make its way onto the Mi Mix 4.
  • OPPO showcased its own in-display solution earlier today.

Hot on the heels of OPPO, Xiaomi is highlighting its own in-display camera technology. The teaser video shows off a Mi 9 prototype with an notchless design next to the standard Mi 9, and in spite of the lack of a front camera the camera shows a live view of the room.

Xiaomi was granted a patent for an in-display camera solution, with a smaller secondary display tucked away behind the main panel. With the Mi Mix series designed to provide an all-screen front with no bezels or cutouts, it's likely Xiaomi will want to showcase the technology in the Mi Mix 4.