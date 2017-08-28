Xiaomi's next budget phone will have dual cameras.

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the Mi 5X in India on Septermber 5. The phone is aimed at the budget segment, but offers the same 12MP dual camera setup at the back as the Mi 6, which retails for $400.

RT if you know which product we will launch! #FlagshipDualCamera



Save the date: 5 September, 2017 #XiaomiGlobalLaunch pic.twitter.com/o4yjHebpbe — Mi (@xiaomi) August 28, 2017

Other specs of the Mi 5X include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 5MP front camera, and a 3080mAh battery. The phone runs MIUI 9 out of the box.

The Mi 5X retails for the equivalent of $220 in China, so the device will likely debut at the ₹15,000 mark. The launch of the Mi 5X means we won't see the Mi 6 in the country anytime soon, but Xiaomi's focus on the budget segment has paid off wonderfully for the brand over the last twelve months, and it looks like that is the area it'll continue to target.