Xiaomi introduced the 55-inch variant of the Mi TV 4 in India for ₹39,999 ($615) a few weeks ago, and the company is getting ready to launch smaller variants of the Mi TV 4A at much more affordable price points. According to a leaked listing, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A could end up retailing for just ₹12,999 ($200), whereas the 43-inch model could go on sale in the country for ₹21,999 ($340).

As a refresher, the 32-inch Mi TV 4A features a 1366x768 HD-ready panel, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic T962 chipset with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The 42-inch TV features a Full HD (1920x1080) panel, and comes with the same Amlogic T962 chipset but with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The 43-inch model is notable for including HDR10 compatibility, as well as Dolby Virtual Surround Sound and DTA audio. Both models have sleek designs, and if the build quality of the 55-inch Mi TV 4 is any indication, they'll be some of the best TVs in their segments.

Like the 55-inch Mi TV 4, both upcoming models in the series will offer the PatchWall interface with personalized recommendations. If the leaked prices are to be believed, Xiaomi is taking the same strategy it used to its advantage in the phone segment and using it for its TV business. The 32-inch model in particular should see a lot of interest as it offers smart TV features for under ₹15,000, making it highly enticing for those that are looking to pick up their first TV.

