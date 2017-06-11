Microsoft's new Xbox One X brings some beefy specs.
Tonight at E3 in Los Angeles Microsoft introduced the new Xbox One X and it's time to compare their best to Sony's latest and greatest.
The Xbox has become more than just a game console as Microsoft has focused on making it another part of the expansive Windows platform. Meanwhile, Sony has focused on adding features to the PlayStation to bolster the gaming experience as well, though they don't have software expertise of Microsoft. But for many, the whole thing boils down to which console will play the games and movies we want, and look the best while doing it.
While the hardware won't tell the whole story, here's what we know so far.
|Category
|Xbox
|PlayStation 4 Pro
|Price
|$499
|$399
|Dimensions
|Smallest Xbox ever
|11.61in x 12.87in x 2.17in
|CPU
|8-core AMD custom Scorpio Engine
Liquid-cooled vapor chamber
|AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64)
|GPU
|40 custom AMD GCN cores (6 TFLOP)
12GB DDR5
326GB/s memory bandidth
|36 AMD GCN cores (4.2 TFLOP)
8GB DDR5
218GB/s memory bandwidth
|Storage
|1TB
|1TB
|Optical out
|Unknown
|Yes
|AV out
|HDMI 2.0
|HDMI 2.0
|Power consumption
|245w max
|310w max
|4K Streaming
|Yes
|Yes
|USB
|USB 3.0
|USB 3.0 (x3)
|VR support
|No
|Yes (PSVR Enhanced)
Sounds like a beast! Your move, Sony.
We'll keep updating as Microsoft reveals more information about the Xbox One X.
Reader comments
Xbox One X versus PlayStation 4 Pro: Which high-end console brings the better hardware?
Don't forget UHD Blu-Ray Player:
Xbox - Yes;
PS4 "Pro - WTF were you thinking, Sony?
UHDBD FTW
Round one...FIGHT!
Oh, an Xbox article on AC. I wonder if this will be a one and dine.
This isn't even close, Microsoft has a far superior machine come November.
You list it as no VR, that's not true.
http://www.androidcentral.com/e?link=http%3A%2F%2Fclkde.tradedoubler.com...
The mixed reality headsets are supposed to work with it.
VR = No? That needs correcting for a start. It's been announced since scorpio was first teased that it would support VR. Just because they haven't shown that aspect at E3 this year doesn't mean it won't support VR.
Going to wait for official word from MS on that. This doesn't meet the bare min CPU and GPU requirements listed for either the HP or the Acer mixed reality headsets.
Hopefully, they make it happen or have something else in the works!
*Edit: We're also trying to get the full picture of what and how pertaining to VR and Xbox 1X. The guys at VRHeads are on the trail.