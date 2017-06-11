Microsoft's new Xbox One X brings some beefy specs.

Tonight at E3 in Los Angeles Microsoft introduced the new Xbox One X and it's time to compare their best to Sony's latest and greatest.

The Xbox has become more than just a game console as Microsoft has focused on making it another part of the expansive Windows platform. Meanwhile, Sony has focused on adding features to the PlayStation to bolster the gaming experience as well, though they don't have software expertise of Microsoft. But for many, the whole thing boils down to which console will play the games and movies we want, and look the best while doing it.

While the hardware won't tell the whole story, here's what we know so far.

Category Xbox PlayStation 4 Pro Price $499 $399 Dimensions Smallest Xbox ever 11.61in x 12.87in x 2.17in CPU 8-core AMD custom Scorpio Engine

Liquid-cooled vapor chamber AMD Jaguar 8-core (x86-64) GPU 40 custom AMD GCN cores (6 TFLOP)

12GB DDR5

326GB/s memory bandidth 36 AMD GCN cores (4.2 TFLOP)

8GB DDR5

218GB/s memory bandwidth Storage 1TB 1TB Optical out Unknown Yes AV out HDMI 2.0 HDMI 2.0 Power consumption 245w max 310w max 4K Streaming Yes Yes USB USB 3.0 USB 3.0 (x3) VR support No Yes (PSVR Enhanced)

Sounds like a beast! Your move, Sony.

We'll keep updating as Microsoft reveals more information about the Xbox One X.