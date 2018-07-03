The WyzeCam is an affordable indoor smart home camera that boasts a ton of cool features for a price tag this low. Available for just $26 with no monthly subscription fee, the WyzeCam offers 1080p HD live streaming video, motion tracking, and notification alerts, along with premium features such as rolling cloud storage all built into an app that's a breeze to use. Based on that, the WyzeCam might seem like a no-brainer. But as the old saying goes, you basically get what you pay for.

Magnetic mounting options

Performs reliably with decent video performance

Premium features without a monthly subscription

Support for microSD cards for continuous recording The Bad Too light, easy to get knocked over if not properly mounted

Two-way audio is nearly unusable

Power cable limits placement options

Doesn't integrate with other smart home devices

Users reported suspicious data transfers with earlier software.

Cheap and easy to use WyzeCam What I like I was first and foremost surprised by the compact size of the WyzeCam — all folded in on itself it's roughly a two-inch cube. You'll either love or hate the cube design as it's a matter of taste, but compared to the sleeker and round designs of competing cameras I love it. The setup process is simple using the WyzeCam app and makes rare use of a QR code to expedite the pairing process. Given the ease and cost involved with setting up the one sent to me for review purposes, I could see this being an affordable way of keeping tabs on all areas inside your home especially compared to other popular brands like Nest, Arlo, or Amazon. I never had an issue with connecting to my home Wi-Fi, and the camera was only ever knocked offline by a curious pet. The Wyze Cam boasts some respectable specs including live-streaming 1080p HD video and microSD support for continuous local recording. I was able to connect and check in on my place on a recent trip to San Francisco and tested the sharing function while house sitting for my friend and co-worker Mick Symons. I've included his thoughts on using the WyzeCam below. The motion-tracking and sound alerts certainly came in handy during my stint house sitting. I had just left the house when I got a text from Mick saying he had received a notification that his home alarm had gone off. I immediately checked the app to see what had set off the alarm and quickly discovered that Appa, Mick's dog, had knocked over a baby gate set up to keep him out of the living room. The loud noise set off both the home alarm and the WyzeCam noise alert, so when I checked the camera I was greeted to a clip of a confused dog standing next to the fallen gate in a noisy room.

Questions over where the data goes WyzeCam What I don't like We live in a time where our devices are constantly leeching personal data that's just waiting to be scooped up and analyzed by interested third parties. That fact was front of mind while I went through the process of setting this connected camera up in my home, and I spent a good while reading the Terms and Conditions of use because we're talking about video and audio data from my bedroom being sent in data packets around the world. While there were no outright red flags in the documentation — beyond all the legal language absolving WyzeCam of any responsibility if your property is stolen or destroyed in a fire — there do seem to be valid reasons for my concern. Six months ago, some WyzeCam users started reporting that the Wyze Cam app was sending data to non-AWS servers which understandably became a point of concern for the community.