Samsung makes some of the most popular Android phones in the world, and if you're in the market for a phone from the company, the Galaxy S20+ and Note 10+ are two of the best options currently available to you.
Both handsets offer top-notch Android experiences with high prices to match, and with a lot of similarities between them, deciding on just one can be quite challenging.
Some of our AC forum members recently had this very debate, with the conversation going as follows:
Now, we want to hear from you — Would you rather have the Galaxy S20+ or Note 10+?
Join the conversation in the forums!
