No matter which phone you choose, you'll find it hard to be disappointed.
If you're in the market to buy a new phone this very second, two of your best bets are the Google Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. These are both large phones that came out in late 2017, and each one packs its own unique punch that makes it worth checking out.
One of our forum users recently said that they can't decide which of the two phones to purchase, and as you'd expect, our community was quick to come to the rescue and offer any advice that they could.
dov197801-11-2018 12:38 PM“
It entirely depends what your main requirements are? Sound quality, headphone jack, wide angle camera, themes, one handed mode - go with the V30 Updates, dual front facing speakers, superior cameras - go with the Pixel I'd choose the Pixel 2 XL personally purely for the cameras and the speakers
neil7401-12-2018 04:48 PM“
I have both and it is a tough call. Pixel - updates, camera, support, speakers, feels less fragile, slightly zippier in places V30 - same size screen/noticeably smaller footprint, wireless charging, SD card, audio, headphone jack, less blueshift (on mine ymmv) right now with the p2 on 8.1 standby battery is better on the v30
SupraLB01-12-2018 06:37 PM“
I had the V10, V20 and loved those phones. Two of the best ever. I still miss the wide angle camera, both front and back. (Although the V30 front camera is a joke). But everything else I just love more about the Pixel XL. Particularly no lag. I mean none. And I have all kinds of macros, taskers, and side buttons going on. Thing is zippity fast. I'm still keeping my V20, as a home...
TwitchyPuppy01-11-2018 01:22 PM“
I love pure Android, but I've always had a soft spot for LG (and found the G6 to be a fantastic phone). I'd go with the V30.
With that said, we'd like to pass the question on to you – Would you rather buy the Pixel 2 XL or LG V30?
I don't care what anyone says, both those phones have goofy color saturation. They look bad.
This.
Perfect example is if you open Google Maps. The green On top showing directions is suppose to look like a highway street sign. They are bright and vibrant... and look that way on the Samsung devices. On both the Pixel and LG the look like pea soup. Color is so off. Looks awful.
I must have that odd P2 XL, it does not have a pea soup look. It is very close to a road sign green. And I don't mean an old washed out road sign, I mean a newly minted road sign.
I DO have blue shift, but nothing that I notice unless I stop, look close and angle the phone back and forth to make it prominent.
Again, I think I got one of the "good ones".
Post 8.1 update my pixel 2 xl looks exactly the same color as the street signs. So???
Neither of my buddies pixel xl's look like street signs after update. Split pea soup! So, now what?
Change the saturation mode in display settings if they exist.
It’s likely sRGB was set as the default gamut
Same.
I have a color calibrated monitor used for photo processing - PS and Lightroom.. Brought up Google Maps and compared the saturation to my V30, and not far off, I don't have access to a 2Xl at the moment. To my eyes the saturation is fine.
The 2xl does not over saturate like the LG does. Google hasn't gone out right crazy like Samsung.
V30 come over here
Pixel 2XL for sure. Stock Android, updates, Project Fi.
Had the V30, loved the 32bit DAC. Gave it back because that's all I loved. So in this case I'd go with the pixel 2, just to try it.
I have the V30, and it is a great phone! Possibly the most underrated phone of 2017. It is tough too, its the first phone with all glass and metal bezels that has MIL810 specs and can take a beating. I've dropped it a few times without a case and no screen cracks.
V30 for me. It's slightly smaller then the Pixel 2XL with the same 6" screen and wireless charging. Complaints about the screen are completely over-exaggerated. Before you say "not as good as a Samsung screen", my last phone was a galaxy S7 Edge, and I have no complaints about the screen on my V30.
I don't really care for both, I had them both and they're OK. But if I had to pick one it would be the pixel cause LG's skin is ugly has ****
V30. You can now get great processing through the Google camera apk via XDA and you get to keep the most complete manual mode available on any phone. QuadDAC, sexier design, wireless charging, and microSD card expansion. And I like the size of the V30 much more. But the biggest one for me is the V30 is available through my carrier so if I pay half the device off and decide I want something else I can trade it in. It's all it nothing with the Pixel 2 XL and that's one of the biggest reasons I've held off getting it despite all that it has going for it.
Using the Google camera APK doesn't solve all of it's ills.
After long deciding between V30 and Pixel 2. V30 won. Same size display in smaller form factor, manual camera controls and good DAC, dual SIM, wireless charging. For me below flagship average selfie camera and mono speaker does not matter so much. But I can imagine, that for most people that want point and shoot camera, that produces crowd pleasing photos with great dynamic range, Google Pixel 2 is better choice. For me personally, full auto camera is boring as I like to have control over result of pictures I take and I know how to use manual mode as I own DSLR as well. If google would introduce at least some basic manual controls on Pixel 2 camera, it would might have influenced my decision. Maybe Pixel 3. :)
Until the pixel devices include micro SD support Google will never get my money.
AHHHH I was in this position for a time, when I was considering trying a phablet for the first time. It was a really hard tossup between the two. I think in the end, though, since I landed on a Pixel 2, I was also thinking about the 2 XL.
Pixel 2 XL.
V30 is great and there's a ton to like, but ultimately, I want faster updates and a more fluid software experience. The wide-angle secondary rear camera and ESS Sabre DAC on the V30 are super appealing (latter even more so if I ever decide to get a pair of Sennies HD-series headphones) but in the end, updates won out.
Yup, there are tons of great phones out there but, like you, timely updates and security patches swung me to Google. I use a tiny Cyrus Soundkey DAC which beats any built in DAC (as it should at £100) so that deals with the iffy Pixel sound (the Google dongle/DAC is terrible) and it seems like the later screens are better, mine looks pretty good.
There is no right or wrong here....it's what you prefer.
I think we all got that
I got the G6 for a lower price and I'm happy. The one reason I would think about choosing the Pixel is the updates. Not for the new functionality but for the security patches. It seems a new vulnerability is announced daily lately.
I'm on the V20 and I've been getting updates monthly
Yet nobody has suffered any loss due to any of them. Don’t choose a phone because you fear the monster under the bed. Choose a phone based on what you’ll be using on the daily.
I don't think I could ever get used to no headphone jack. In a world of poor battery optimization and small batteries, after about 6 to 12 months there will be occurrences where you will need to charge and listen to music at the same time.
Same here. No headphone jack is a no no for me until every manufacturer does the no headphone jack thing in which case I won't have a choice.
The Google Pixel is the Android iPhone.
2 phones that came nearest to perfect phone and 2 phones that clearly show how unforgivably stupid manufacturers are. V30 for me bcs of exceptional DAC. If pixel xl2 had htc lvl of 3.5 and Samsungs screen, with its practical metal back, it would crash any other phone in the market. But it doesn't have great 3.5, instead it has delusional price.
NO SD CARD SLOT NO SALE for me. That should tell you what I'd go with!
This is the same question I was wrestling with in late October / early November as my upgrade time was coming up.
Actually, to be precise, I had it narrowed down to five phones: two Apples and three Androids. Predictably, the two Apples were the 8 plus and the X. The three Androids were the Note 8, and then these two "screen sisters" right here.
Of the five, I ultimately decided to go with the Pixel 2 XL. And after a few weeks of stress, anxiety, and self-doubt with "screen gate" breaking less than 48hrs after leaving the Verizon store, I have come to be very, very happy with my choice.
As one who (unless or until this supposed upcoming "Surface Phone" ever gives me an off-ramp) will be spending his life periodically alternating between Android and iPhone, the Pixel is incredibly compelling to me, as to me, it feels like as close a thing as we're probably EVER going to get to a "best of both worlds", quote unquote "perfect compromise" between the two.
I know I've said this before elsewhere, but in all the ways that Android is better than Apple, it's an Android through and through. But in the ways that Apple is better than Android, fast updates, lean, clean, fast, "pure" software, long-term support, close, deep ties with "the Mothership" (Apple, or in this case, Google), and all their various services, I really do feel that the Pixel represents the very closest thing we're ever gonna have to Apple in the Android space.
So it brings as much "Apple" into the Android space as one can fit through the gap between them, and yet, is still resolutely Android, with all the benefits and potential that stem from that.
Maybe this wouldn't mean much to a dyed in the wool Android person, or to a committed Apple user. I don't know. But to one who's ultimately a fan of both platforms, this promise of "best of both" was just waaaaaaaay too compelling for me to say no to. And I'm glad I didn't, as over the past three and a half months, that promise has more or less borne itself out for me. The promise has come true!
So much so, that unless the Pixel program just ends up going to complete crap, and/or unless that killer "Surface" ever.....well.....surfaces (like what I did there?) ;-) this Pixel "compromise" may just be the very thing it takes to get me to finally quit my leapfrogging in eventual boredom and/or frustration from one platform to the other and back. If I like both, and on some level want both, and this is as close as the universe ever gets us to "both in one", then I may have just "found my 'forever home'" in the space that gives me as much Apple and as much Android as can be had all in one phone! I may have just become a Pixel man forever! Who would've guessed that fruit plus robot equalled rastarized dots?! :-D
Now, to the hardware between the V30 and 2XL, they both have their advantages and disadvantages, despite having much more in common than they have distinct. Even down to stuff as relatively unimportant as cosmetics, it's give and take. The V30 is much sleeker and "sexier", whereas the Pixel is more "iconic" and "hallmark" (ESPECIALLY in "Panda"). For video and audio, the V30 is clearly the way to go. But other than that, and the "sleek vs iconic" dynamic, they're pretty much the same, except for where the Pixel's software advantages come into play, and of course, the Pixel's downright "superlative....est" still photos camera! ;-)
So it really comes down to this: assuming you're definitely going to get the one or the other, if video and audio are more important than lean, clean, fast software and fast, timely updates (or unless you just can't live without the headphone jack), get the V30. For ALL OTHER ANSWERS to that question, I say go Pixel! Like I did! :-)
Cheers!
I want to save your comment. You captured my thoughts about why I have the Pixel and will likely stay with it despite attractive features from other Android devices. It is basically the iPhone equivalent for Android. It may not be THE best phone in every area but it is the best of Android and Google.
I understand why people stay with the iPhone. I even bought the iPhone X for a few weeks. The hardware/software combination is hard to beat. Owning the Pixel XL, I have never had an Android phone run so well for this long. Unless Google completely screws up, I'll be looking at the Pixel each year.