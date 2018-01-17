No matter which phone you choose, you'll find it hard to be disappointed.

If you're in the market to buy a new phone this very second, two of your best bets are the Google Pixel 2 XL and LG V30. These are both large phones that came out in late 2017, and each one packs its own unique punch that makes it worth checking out.

One of our forum users recently said that they can't decide which of the two phones to purchase, and as you'd expect, our community was quick to come to the rescue and offer any advice that they could.

Here are some of the top responses.

dov1978 01-11-2018 12:38 PM “ It entirely depends what your main requirements are? Sound quality, headphone jack, wide angle camera, themes, one handed mode - go with the V30 Updates, dual front facing speakers, superior cameras - go with the Pixel I'd choose the Pixel 2 XL personally purely for the cameras and the speakers Reply

neil74 01-12-2018 04:48 PM “ I have both and it is a tough call. Pixel - updates, camera, support, speakers, feels less fragile, slightly zippier in places V30 - same size screen/noticeably smaller footprint, wireless charging, SD card, audio, headphone jack, less blueshift (on mine ymmv) right now with the p2 on 8.1 standby battery is better on the v30 Reply

SupraLB 01-12-2018 06:37 PM “ I had the V10, V20 and loved those phones. Two of the best ever. I still miss the wide angle camera, both front and back. (Although the V30 front camera is a joke). But everything else I just love more about the Pixel XL. Particularly no lag. I mean none. And I have all kinds of macros, taskers, and side buttons going on. Thing is zippity fast. I'm still keeping my V20, as a home... Reply

TwitchyPuppy 01-11-2018 01:22 PM “ I love pure Android, but I’ve always had a soft spot for LG (and found the G6 to be a fantastic phone). I’d go with the V30. Reply

With that said, we'd like to pass the question on to you – Would you rather buy the Pixel 2 XL or LG V30?

