Samsung's been dabbling with curved displays for quite a few years now, but since the launch of the Galaxy S8 series last year, the company's gone all in on these curves for its flagship phones. The Note 8 and S9 series that followed the S8 also came equipped with curved sides, and with the Note 9 on the horizon, people are debating whether or not this is a trend that should stick around.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about if they want to see a curved screen on the Note 9, and for the most part, they seem to want flat displays to make a return.

recDNA

I would pay extra for a Note 9 with a flat screen the same size and screen ratio as my old Note 7.

Rukbat

We can "get" curved protectors, but they still don't lie as flat as protectors on flat screens do. (And that video looked like a 2.5D screen, not a completely flat screen.) Whitestone Dome Glass may work, but it's not available for all phones - and it's not cheap. Blues Fan, it's because we're willing to buy the ones with less RAM, less storage and fewer features, and pay new price for a...

Then again, some don't mind the curved look.

tadpoles

Now that we can finally get good screen protection (spelled OTAO, Zagg, White Dome and others) I have absolutely no problem with the curves. That said, the curved screens do absolutely nothing for me either. Seems like a gimmick but one person's gimmick is another's favorite feature.

With that said, we'd like to know where you stand – Do you want a flat or curved screen on the Galaxy Note 9?

