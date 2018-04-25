Samsung's been dabbling with curved displays for quite a few years now, but since the launch of the Galaxy S8 series last year, the company's gone all in on these curves for its flagship phones. The Note 8 and S9 series that followed the S8 also came equipped with curved sides, and with the Note 9 on the horizon, people are debating whether or not this is a trend that should stick around.
Some of our forum users recently started talking about if they want to see a curved screen on the Note 9, and for the most part, they seem to want flat displays to make a return.
Then again, some don't mind the curved look.
With that said, we'd like to know where you stand – Do you want a flat or curved screen on the Galaxy Note 9?