When you buy a smartphone under the Galaxy Note brand, you have a good idea of what you're getting yourself into. Over the past few years, the Note series has become iconic for offering the very latest specs, Samsung's S Pen, and large displays. All of these things are great, but one of our forum users had an idea for something different.

Would anyone be interested in a Galaxy Note phone that's not so big? Having the S Pen and all of the newest features in a more pocketable package does sound somewhat intriguing, but most of the Android Central community doesn't seem to be on-board with this at all.

Here's what they had to say.

pinkvikchick
03-01-2018 04:20 PM

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO what the HECK are you SAYING!!!!

digitalbreak
03-01-2018 08:13 PM

Note series means it’s BIG. Period. :)

Iva_LadyDiCaprio98
03-01-2018 05:19 PM

definitely not in that case just get the S series instead. I got the Note for the size of the screen more than the pen

Jewels81
03-01-2018 06:32 PM

No lol. Once you go big it's kind of hard to go back to smaller size lmao. For me anyway.

Morty2264
03-02-2018 07:45 AM

I've never really been a fan of Samsung devices (they are great of course, just not the manufacturer for me); but maybe I'd consider or at least look at a smaller Note. Phones are getting too big these days!

Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – Would you consider buying a smaller Galaxy Note?

