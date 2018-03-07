When you buy a smartphone under the Galaxy Note brand, you have a good idea of what you're getting yourself into. Over the past few years, the Note series has become iconic for offering the very latest specs, Samsung's S Pen, and large displays. All of these things are great, but one of our forum users had an idea for something different.
Would anyone be interested in a Galaxy Note phone that's not so big? Having the S Pen and all of the newest features in a more pocketable package does sound somewhat intriguing, but most of the Android Central community doesn't seem to be on-board with this at all.
Here's what they had to say.
pinkvikchick03-01-2018 04:20 PM“
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO what the HECK are you SAYING!!!!Reply
digitalbreak03-01-2018 08:13 PM“
Note series means it’s BIG. Period. :)Reply
Iva_LadyDiCaprio9803-01-2018 05:19 PM“
definitely not in that case just get the S series instead. I got the Note for the size of the screen more than the penReply
Jewels8103-01-2018 06:32 PM“
No lol. Once you go big it's kind of hard to go back to smaller size lmao. For me anyway.Reply
Morty226403-02-2018 07:45 AM“
I've never really been a fan of Samsung devices (they are great of course, just not the manufacturer for me); but maybe I'd consider or at least look at a smaller Note. Phones are getting too big these days!Reply
Now, we'd like to pass the question on to you – Would you consider buying a smaller Galaxy Note?