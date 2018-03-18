Show Notes and Links:
- President Trump preemptively blocks Broadcom's Qualcomm takeover, citing national security concerns
- Samsung Galaxy S9 is now available: Here's everything you need to know!
- Wear OS by Google officially replaces Android Wear
- Fitbit Versa hands-on
- Google's bringing its Maps APIs to augmented reality game development
