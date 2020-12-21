ZTE took the wraps off the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera in September this year. Nearly four months after its launch in China, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is finally making its global debut to challenge the best Android phones on the market.

The phone can now be ordered for $449 / €449 / £419 from the ZTE store in Europe, the United Kingdom, Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Unsurprisingly, the Axon 20 5G will not be making its way to North America.

What is also a little disappointing is that the first limited batch of ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available exclusively to users with invitation codes. You'll have to join the "New Vision Club" to get your hands on the limited invitation codes that are required to purchase the Axon 20. The first batch of Axon 20 buyers will receive a "New Year's gift" from ZTE, the company's LiveBuds wireless earphones. ZTE will also invite the first batch of buyers to submit a product review and get $20 cashback as a reward.

ZTE Axon 20 5G has a 6.92-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's 32MP under-display selfie camera uses a triple selfie algorithm to optimize the performance under various lighting conditions. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a "5G power saving mode."