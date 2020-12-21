What you need to know
- The world's first phone with an under-display is now available globally.
- The ZTE Axon 20 5G comes with a 6.92-inch 90Hz OLED display, quad rear cameras, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G.
- Unsurprisingly, the device will not be available in the U.S. and Canada.
ZTE took the wraps off the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera in September this year. Nearly four months after its launch in China, the ZTE Axon 20 5G is finally making its global debut to challenge the best Android phones on the market.
The phone can now be ordered for $449 / €449 / £419 from the ZTE store in Europe, the United Kingdom, Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Unsurprisingly, the Axon 20 5G will not be making its way to North America.
What is also a little disappointing is that the first limited batch of ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available exclusively to users with invitation codes. You'll have to join the "New Vision Club" to get your hands on the limited invitation codes that are required to purchase the Axon 20. The first batch of Axon 20 buyers will receive a "New Year's gift" from ZTE, the company's LiveBuds wireless earphones. ZTE will also invite the first batch of buyers to submit a product review and get $20 cashback as a reward.
ZTE Axon 20 5G has a 6.92-inch full-screen display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone's 32MP under-display selfie camera uses a triple selfie algorithm to optimize the performance under various lighting conditions. Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4,220mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a "5G power saving mode."
ZTE Axon 20 5G
ZTE's Axon 20 5G is the first phone to feature an in-display selfie camera. It also has a massive 6.92-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a large 4,220mAh battery, and quad rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor.
Driving 1,000 miles in a pandemic with Android Auto as my co-pilot
No one else should be doing what I am this weekend, but if you have to drive cross-country in a pandemic, there are worse ways to do it than with Android Auto and the hands-free bliss of Google Assistant.
Review: The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is an excellent headset for PS5
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset may be primarily designed for PC, but it works really well on PS5. If you're looking for something a little more premium than what Sony offers, this is the way to go.
Having everything in Google's cloud is great — until it goes down
Google's online services are connected in multiple ways. This makes it nice and convenient but also means one tiny glitch can bring everything down.
Ditch the cables with these wireless chargers for your Galaxy S20
Having to dig out a wire and plug in your phone is so last decade. Make life easier on yourself and your phone by grabbing some wireless chargers to use with your new Galaxy S20.