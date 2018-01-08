Introducing the smart nursery.
After debuting on the Amazon Echo in 2014, Alexa has expanded to a wide array of products to serve you in just about any way possible. Amazon recently announced new tools to expand Alexa's usefulness in the kitchen and for making it available on more wearable tech, and now thanks to Project Nursery, Alexa will be able to help you take care of your little one.
At CES 2018, Project Nursery announced the world's first baby monitor with Alexa built-in. The company's Smart Baby Monitor System comes with an HD Wi-Fi camera and separate Alexa speaker, and the whole package will cost $229 when it launches in February. With this, you'll be able to issue commands like "Alexa, play a lullaby", "record a video", etc.
In addition to the 10,000+ general Alexa skills that you'll be able to use, Project Nursery says there are 70 skills specifically for watching over your baby.
Per Melissa Fluhr, Co-Founder of Project Nursery:
New parents are generally exhausted and have their hands full 24/7. Project Nursery's smart baby products give parents more freedom and flexibility as our homes become more connected than ever.
In addition to the main Smart Baby Monitor System, Project Nursery will also be selling the HD Smart Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Camera on its own for $149 for those that already own an Alexa speaker. Additionally, customers will also be able to buy the Smart Sound Soother in April for $69.
Reader comments
WTF? This is getting out of hand...
I could see the value of this for a new parent, especially playing lullabies or white noise, but I would never put something like this in my baby's room.
Who would want the CIA in their house. Get rid of the devices. All they are doing is listening to the people.
Actually, if you ask Alexa about recording or sending info she gives you an explanation and disclaimer about what they actually do with your information, and they don't send it to the CIA.
"Alexa, parent my child"
Dang, just got a baby monitor, and I have an Echo Show in the living room. I'd love to say "Alexa, show me the nursery" and there it is.
Introducing the Alexa blow up doll.
Gives you the latest sports scores, turns on prime movies and orders you a pizza....after the fact.