Introducing the smart nursery.

After debuting on the Amazon Echo in 2014, Alexa has expanded to a wide array of products to serve you in just about any way possible. Amazon recently announced new tools to expand Alexa's usefulness in the kitchen and for making it available on more wearable tech, and now thanks to Project Nursery, Alexa will be able to help you take care of your little one.

At CES 2018, Project Nursery announced the world's first baby monitor with Alexa built-in. The company's Smart Baby Monitor System comes with an HD Wi-Fi camera and separate Alexa speaker, and the whole package will cost $229 when it launches in February. With this, you'll be able to issue commands like "Alexa, play a lullaby", "record a video", etc.

In addition to the 10,000+ general Alexa skills that you'll be able to use, Project Nursery says there are 70 skills specifically for watching over your baby.

Per Melissa Fluhr, Co-Founder of Project Nursery:

New parents are generally exhausted and have their hands full 24/7. Project Nursery's smart baby products give parents more freedom and flexibility as our homes become more connected than ever.

In addition to the main Smart Baby Monitor System, Project Nursery will also be selling the HD Smart Wi-Fi Baby Monitor Camera on its own for $149 for those that already own an Alexa speaker. Additionally, customers will also be able to buy the Smart Sound Soother in April for $69.

