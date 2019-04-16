Ring has announced a new Certified addition to the Works With Ring program, which gives certain items that already pair on a superficial level with Ring the ability to do even more. Imagine you're using the Live View of your Ring Stick Up camera when you see someone suspicious approaching your front door. If you also happen to have a Certified smart lock like the Schlage Encode deadbolt, you'll be able to lock it directly from your Ring App from anywhere.

The Works With Ring program now has more than one thousand products powered by the Z-Wave wireless protocol, including light switches, smart plugs, and garage door sensors. All of them can connect to the Ring Alarm Base Station that comes as part of the Ring Alarm system, which is actually on sale for $30 off right now, too. From the Base Station, the devices can be accessed through the Ring App to help make your smart home just that much more convenient. This includes a lot of popular brands like Schlage, Leviton, Kwikset, and Ecolink. These devices will now have guided setups, more features, and a smoother in-app experience.

Even without the Certified tag, there are still a ton of other devices that also Work With Ring. You will be able to link manually to those devices and they will be compatible with the Ring App and Base Station. They just won't integrate directly with Ring doorbells and security cameras.

The Schlage Encode deadbolt mentioned above is one of the few products currently that does not require the Ring Alarm system to integrate with other Ring products. Ring plans to expand on this more in the future, but right now the Encode lock can be integrated with devices like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro or Ring Floodlight Cam without the need for a base station. It's the perfect companion to these devices because Ring Live View through those cameras will allow you to unlock or lock the Encode directly, which is great for letting in visitors even while you're away. You can also assign your visitors, like a cleaning person or a dog walker, a unique code that will notify you when the code has been used.

Ring plans to add a lot more to this program, but for now you should know many of the Ring devices mentioned above are on sale. And most of them come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker as well. That includes the Ring Alarm 5-piece system, the Ring Floodlight Cam, the Ring Stick Up Cam, and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It's a good time to be investing in home security!

