Give me back my music. GIVE ME BACK MY MUSIC!

Google Play Music is being a naughty app for some users after an update sent the app into a crash loop and locked them out. Music is a highly important part of my phone, and my life, so I went in search of a fix or workaround. Good news! There seems to be a simple enough way to get back in, though depending on your listening habits, it might be a bitter pill.

Turning off Bluetooth seems to make the app useable again. If you're someone who listens over Bluetooth, wears an Android Wear watch, or just likes having Bluetooth on, reboot your phone before you try turning it on. For some, Bluetooth needs to stay off, for some of us, turning it off and rebooting was enough to fix things.

Here are the individual steps:

Open your phone's Settings. Turn off Bluetooth. Open Google Play Music.

Whichever camp you're in, we can all hope that a permanent solution comes soon, but for now, I'm just going to hold my playlist close and tell it I love it. After all, you never know when they'll be taken away by random bugs.