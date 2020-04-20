With Woot's latest sale on Sony 4K UHD smart TVs, now's your chance to save up to 28% and set yourself up with a pretty impressive TV at a major discount. These open-box smart TVs are considered like new and said to only have distressed packaging.

If you don't mind receiving your TV in packaging that's less than perfect, this could be your chance to save a few hundred dollars on an LED or OLED smart TV with features like built-in Chromecast and voice assistant functionality. Woot even includes free shipping for those who login with an Amazon Prime account; otherwise, there's a $6 shipping fee added to every order.

Screen Saver Sony 4K LED and OLED Smart TV sale Some of the best recent Sony 4K UHD smart TVs are on sale today only at Woot, all of which are in open-box condition. Each one is like new and listed this way due to its packaging being slightly worn or distressed. Prices Vary See at Woot

Looking for the biggest bang for your buck? The 85-inch X850G 4K Ultra HD LED TV is now on sale for $1,899.99, saving you $400 off its retail price. Meanwhile, for those looking to pick up an OLED model today, Sony's 65-inch A8G Bravia OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is the most affordable on sale for $1,919.99. Along with built-in Google Assistant, this model features IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision for a true cinematic experience.

On the other hand, those looking for the most affordable TV overall will want to check out these Sony Bravia 4K HDR Professional Displays. They range in size from 55 inches to 85 inches with prices starting at $1,099.99, though the most important thing to note here is that these TVs don't feature smart functionality unlike the rest of the models in today's sale. You'll have to plug in your own Amazon Fire TV Stick or another streaming device if you want to watch services like Netflix or Disney+ using one of these models.

Other than the "professional display" models we last mentioned, all of the TVs in today's sale offer smart features so you can begin streaming without needing another device plugged in. Most also let you voice control them as long as you own an Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker at home.