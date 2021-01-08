As more of our appliances get smart, certain things we use daily begin to stand out and seem even dumber if they are not yet integrated into our smart home setups. Meross offers a number of accessories to smarten up dumb devices, and a bunch of their most popular products are on sale at Woot with prices starting at just $11. This means you can save up to 33% on these popular items.

Whether you use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control your smart home, this sale has got something for you.

Smart buys Meross Smart Home Sale Bring dumb devices like your garage door or outdoor lights into your smart home with this one-day sale. Popular items from Meross are heavily discounted for today only, while supplies last meaning you can upgrade your gear for less. From $11 See at Woot

One of the best deals in the sale is on the Meross smart garage door opener. It's down to $27.99 which is lower than we've ever seen it drop at Amazon.

This super popular smart garage door opener adds remote and voice control easily to your existing garage door opener and doesn't require any extra hub or anything like that. It's compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use the Meross app to turn your phone into a garage door remote control. You can get notifications that let you know whether the door is opened or closed, overnight notifications that help remind you to close it, and more. It comes with strong adhesive that you use to install it, making the entire set up process quick and painless.

When it comes to lights, the sale has a few smart switch options including single pole and 3-way switches from $11. They work to make your existing lights smart rather than replacing all of your bulbs and work with all the major smart home platforms and the Meross app.

You can control them using the Meross app from anywhere in the world, or voice control them using your smart speaker. You can also set custom schedules, work the plugs into your scenes, or set up automations for turning things on and off based on other conditions. It's worth noting these work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and not Apple's HomeKit. The latter requires a specific version of the switch which is not included in the sale but can be bought at Amazon for around $20.

HomeKit users should definitely check out the discounted Meross outdoor smart plug, though. This is the new version of the Meross plug that was only recently released. It retails for $26 and today's sale is the first time it has dropped to $20.

The latest Meross outdoor smart plug features a slimmer design than the previous model but still has all the same smarts. Two individually-controlled outlets, weather resistance, and HomeKit support, make it a great choice for use outside your Apple smart home.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.