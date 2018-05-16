No matter how heavy of a gamer you are, you've likely heard about the Nintendo Switch somehow. Whether you spent the first few weeks of March last year trying to seek one out at your local retailer or know about the console through your gaming-inclined friends, the Switch has become something of a phenomenon.

Now, a startup by the name of Wonder is looking to take the Switch's formula and replicate it using Android. In an interview with The Verge, Wonder CEO and Co-Founder Andy Kleinman gave the site an early look and what's to come. When you buy Wonder's product, you'll get a smartphone with a "massive screen," a docking station that'll connect it to your TV, and a controller that can be used to play games on the big screen or dock the phone into for gaming on the go. The phone will be powered by the Android-based WonderOS, and similar to a gaming PC, Wonder's custom software will allow its GPU to be overclocked to get the best gaming experience possible. Along with the hardware, Wonder will also offer a paid subscription service. As noted by The Verge —

The software services will supposedly range from access to original games from existing game makers, licensed and mobile-optimized third-party titles, streaming game and media options, and other entertainment hub-like features. There's no word yet on pricing, or even the specs of the phone itself.