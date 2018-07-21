Bethesda Softworks did the world a favor and introduced a new Wolfenstein game. Wolfenstein Youngblood, as it's called, is still set in the time of Nazi Germany. And yes, the game largely still celebrates killing those Nazis. But how will you do it? What's the story going to be? What crazy new ways can you dispatch of the murderous, hateful souls? Here's everything you need to know. What is Wolfenstein Youngblood?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the sequel to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, though we're not yet sure whether to treat it as a direct sequel or a spinoff. (The game is currently boasting a $30 price tag at pre-sale outlets, so it sounds like it may not be the full-fledged Wolfenstein story we were given with the previous two games.) It's worth noting that while this is the third game in the modern-day Wolfenstein franchise, it's the eighth mainline title for the series overall. It's being made by MachineGames, who handled the first two titles in the contemporary reboot. What we do know is that the game will feature a co-operative campaign that can be played with up to one other buddy. If you're more of a loner, you can also go it alone. Retake Paris from the Nazis

Youngblood is set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein 2, in 1980. While the previous games had you playing as longtime series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz, Wolfenstein Youngblood follows the path his daughters take to fight the Nazi regime that still has control in Paris. The twins, Jess and Soph, actually have to go and rescue his father, who was captured in the events of the previous game. There aren't many details regarding the story, but it sounds like there'll be much of the same tropes that made the previous two games worth playing. That includes tight first-person shooter action with some fun weapons and tools to help you in your battles. Of course, now you're doing it all with someone else at your side. Fight back with sis at your side