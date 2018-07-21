Bethesda Softworks did the world a favor and introduced a new Wolfenstein game. Wolfenstein Youngblood, as it's called, is still set in the time of Nazi Germany. And yes, the game largely still celebrates killing those Nazis.
But how will you do it? What's the story going to be? What crazy new ways can you dispatch of the murderous, hateful souls? Here's everything you need to know.
What is Wolfenstein Youngblood?
Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the sequel to Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, though we're not yet sure whether to treat it as a direct sequel or a spinoff. (The game is currently boasting a $30 price tag at pre-sale outlets, so it sounds like it may not be the full-fledged Wolfenstein story we were given with the previous two games.)
It's worth noting that while this is the third game in the modern-day Wolfenstein franchise, it's the eighth mainline title for the series overall. It's being made by MachineGames, who handled the first two titles in the contemporary reboot.
What we do know is that the game will feature a co-operative campaign that can be played with up to one other buddy. If you're more of a loner, you can also go it alone.
Retake Paris from the Nazis
Youngblood is set 19 years after the events of Wolfenstein 2, in 1980. While the previous games had you playing as longtime series protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz, Wolfenstein Youngblood follows the path his daughters take to fight the Nazi regime that still has control in Paris.
The twins, Jess and Soph, actually have to go and rescue his father, who was captured in the events of the previous game. There aren't many details regarding the story, but it sounds like there'll be much of the same tropes that made the previous two games worth playing. That includes tight first-person shooter action with some fun weapons and tools to help you in your battles. Of course, now you're doing it all with someone else at your side.
Fight back with sis at your side
The previous two Wolfenstein games were first-person shooters at the core, and you can expect more of the same for Youngblood. With the co-operative element in play, we'll likely see in-game puzzles and battles that are made easier with the help of a second person. These moments aren't likely to be entirely dependent on co-op elements - after all, they have to leave in the option to do it all solo - but expect MachineGames to at least scratch the surface.
Beyond that, we're expecting typical shooter gameplay. We'll see a mix of both melee and firearm combat. You'll be able to fight with the weapons given or picked up from enemies, and they can all wield their own assortment of attachments.
Returning from previous games is the Da'at Yichud power suit. The suit was created by an ancient order who somehow harnessed powerful technology that's no longer found in the present day. The wearers of the suit are granted immense strength and likely protection from some harsh biochemical agents that the enemy will try to use to knock you out. The announcement trailer for the game showed both Soph and Jess donning the suit, so it seems the player will spend significant amounts of time dishing out supercharged punishment.
Where to pre-order
Strangely enough, Wolfenstein Youngblood is up for pre-order at a reasonable $30. This isn't a mistake, either, with Bethesda showing that price tag on their website. You can pre-order from Amazon right now to lock in the price, and those with Amazon Prime can get it for as low as $23.99.
When can you play it?
Wolfenstein Youngblood launches in 2019. The game is being developed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.