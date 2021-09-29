What you need to know Withings has unveiled the successor to last year's ScanWatch hybrid smartwatch, complete with a new design and updated health monitoring capabilities.

The ScanWatch Horizon is equipped with ECG monitoring, atrial fibrillation detection, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracking features, among others.

It is available in France, Germany and the UK from today for €499.95 or £499.95.

Withings announced today a new "medically advanced" smartwatch that hugely improves on its predecessor in terms of design and functionality. The Withings ScanWatch Horizon has a slew of advanced health monitoring features that you'd be hard pressed to find in many of the best Android smartwatches and even the Apple Watch Series 7. The luxury timepiece is billed as the world's first smartwatch that can detect breathing irregularities and alert users to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. Its headline feature is the sleep apnea detection that analyzes blood oxygen levels, heart rate, movement, and breathing frequency. ScanWatch's accelerometer and optical sensors collect these data to detect breathing disturbances, which can indicate sleep apnea.