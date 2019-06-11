Affordable health tracking Withings Move Built-in ECG monitoring Withings Move ECG The days of spending hundreds of dollars for a high-quality fitness and sleep tracker are over thanks to the Withings Move. This phenomenal device tracks all the important metrics at a very reasonable price. $70 at Amazon Pros Reasonably priced

Withings has been quite busy over the past year and there's plenty to show for it, including the Withings Move and the soon-to-be-released Move ECG. These two devices share a lot of the same features and look nearly identical, but there are some differences. The main distinction to keep in mind is the Move ECG comes with a built-in electrogardiogram.

Making comparisons

It's only natural to make comparisons when you're shopping around for the perfect activity tracker. Fortunately, these two have a lot to offer in the way of tracking. One of the most important details that might affect your decision is that the Move ECG is not yet available for purchase. According to Withings, the watch is expected to be released some time this summer after it receives the FDA/CE stamp of approval.

Withings Move Withings Move ECG Battery Life 12 months 18 months Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m Electrocardiogram No Yes Altimeter No Yes Connected GPS Yes Yes Activity Tracking Yes Yes Sleep Tracking Yes Yes

As you can see, there are tons of overlapping features. If you don't have an immediate need for the built-in ECG feature, we'd suggest going with the now-available Withings Move. It tracks all the same metrics as the Move ECG with the exception of the elctrocardiogram and floors climbed. That said, both of the options will give you access to steps, distance, and calories for walking, running, swimming, and cycling.

You won't have to worry about constantly recharging either of these devices as they both come with a replaceable CR battery. The Withings Move will run for up to 18 months before you'll need to replace it. The Move ECG, on the other hand, should provide you with up to a solid 12 months of battery life.

The multi-sport tracking and connected GPS will enhance your experience even further. When you start to walk, run, swim, or bike, your watch will automatically record your activity. If you long-press the side button, you can launch a workout session in a matter of seconds. This will also activate a chronograph and connected GPS that tracks your path, duration, distance, and elevation. What's more, it's all mapped in the Health Mate app.

Keep in mind that both watches feature an analog face, which means the only way to review this data is via the Health Mate app for Android and iOS. From there, you can review your steps and exercise routines along with your daily sleep data. The app is also helpful for finding wellness programs that work for you. If you happen to own another Withings product, like a scale or blood pressure monitor, you can keep track of that data, too. For your convenience, all of your Health Mate data can also be accessed via a web dashboard.

A built-in ECG? That's something to write home about.

You'll find that both of these products come with a silicone wristband, a plastic case, and a stainless steel bottom. Additionally, botch watches utilize Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to your iOS or Android device.

Aside from telling time, both devices also show how far you have to go until you reach your daily steps goal as a percentage. During a workout session, the built-in chronograph will replace the time on your watch face. Once you've finished and you push the side button again, your watch will return to showing you the time.

Currently, the Withings Move is available in five vibrant color combinations. You'll be able to choose from black and yellow gold, white and sea blue, white and coral, black and mint, or white and mint green. Other color combinations will arrive later this year along with ability to customize your Withings Move to match your personal style.

ECG explained

Unfortunately, the Move ECG watch hasn't been released just yet. Withings is making an effort to keep its website updated with all the details. Based on what we know, the device requires you to place a finger on the side button for 20 seconds. Then, it will automatically record an electrogardiam in the Health Mate app. If there's anything out of the ordinary with your results, the app will alert you. The test results are shareable, so they can be sent to your doctor if necessary.

There's no denying that this innovative feature is something to write home about. Those who have concerns about their heart health might want to consider waiting for the Move ECG to arrive. However, if you don't suffer from a heart condition, like atrial fibrillation, you'll do just fine with Withings Move, which is available for purchase now.

