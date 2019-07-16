Whether you're trying to lose weight, build muscle, or just trying to live a healthy lifestyle, there's an endless selection of smart devices to help you achieve your goals. Smart scales are a great way to keep tabs on yourself as you work towards a specific weight goal, and this Prime Day, the one I'd recommend checking out is the Withings Body+.

I've been in the market for a smart scale for a while now, and when I saw this deal, I knew I didn't have any excuse to pass up on it.

For some people, a smart scale is a perfect tool to help lose weight. With the Withings+, you can easily track your weight, BMI, and get a detailed full body analysis. From there, you can share this data with any of your favorite apps — including Google Fit, Fitbit, Apple Health, and a ton more.

The Withings Body+ comes equipped with just about every feature you could ask for. Not only does it read your weight with accurate measurements within 0.2 pounds, but it goes a few steps further by also analyzing your BMI and offering a full body composition analysis, which shows you fat mass, muscle mass, bone mass, and water composition. In other words, it does a lot more than the dumb scale that's currently in your bathroom.

On the smart side of things, the Body+ can store up to eight user profiles at once, show a daily weather forecast when you step onto it, and offer two special modes — Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode.

By default, all of your readings from the Body+ scale are sent to the Health Mate mobile app. The Health Mate app is nicely designed and quite feature-rich, but what really sold me is that you can configure Health Mate to send the scale's data to a variety of other apps. Withings says it supports data sharing with over 100 apps, some of the highlights being:

  • Fitbit
  • Google Fit
  • Apple Health
  • MyFitnessPal
  • Lose It!
  • Lifesum
  • Weight Watchers
  • Runkeeper
  • Runtastic
  • MapMyRun
  • Nike Run Club

My previous smart scale was the Fitbit Aria 2, and while it worked really well, being limited to only having its data shared to the Fitbit app ended up being a dealbreaker when I also started tracking my health with Google Fit and Apple Health. With the Body+, I won't be limited to one single app, and that's awesome.

The Withings Body+ usually costs $100, but for Prime Day, it can be yours for as little as $65. That's a solid savings of $35, and while it's still more expensive than a regular dumb scale, it's worth the investment if you're serious about getting and keeping the pounds off.

You can get the Body+ in a few colors, including Black, White, Green, and Pastel Sand, but just keep in mind that some colors cost more than others.

