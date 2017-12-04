How wireless charging brought my family — or at least our phones — just a little bit closer.

Wireless charging is (yet another) one of those things that I've been able to do for a long time, but something that my family had never gotten to use. Just another one of Dad's crazy nerd things. We've come a long way in the past seven or so years — when I can first recall plopping a phone down on a charger, without having to plug anything into my device first. For one, we've settled on a standard — Qi. That's a big deal, and it's something we'd all been waiting to be sussed out. And we now have more phones with wireless charging than ever before. Samsung's all over it. LG's latest do it. And finally the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have adopted Qi charging.

And there are more (and better) charging pads than ever before. We can charge faster. We can hide them away inside furniture, or at least make them look far less industrial than in years past. And because my entire family can now take advantage of wireless charging, I've strategically stashed a few chargers throughout the home.

The biggest change for us is that phones no longer live in our bedrooms overnight. No more soft glow right next to my head. No more notifications. No more buzzing.

Instead, we've got a dedicated wireless charging area for our phones out in the living room. It works great. It looks pretty darn good, too, and it gets rid of that kind of stressful tension you get when your phone is right next to your pillow. (If you haven't tried moving your phone away from where you sleep, I highly recommend it.)

And we've also got convenience charging in the kitchen, making it easy to stay topped off while making our way through a recipe.

Here's what we're using in our house. If you've got something we should take a look at, let us know in the comments!

