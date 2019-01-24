Back in May of 2018, a mysterious new wireless carrier called Visible seemingly came out of nowhere. It was powered by Verizon's LTE network, plans started at just $40/month and everything was handled through an app on your phone. The catch? It only worked with iPhones.

Now, about eight months later, Visible is announcing that it finally supports Android — well, at least two Android phones.

Starting today, Visible works with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Support for other Android devices is coming soon, and while there aren't any specifics of what those phones will be, Visible does note that we'll see more added in the coming weeks and months.

Visible's been entirely BYOP (bring your own phone) up until now, and in addition to being able to buy its phones outright, you can also take advantage of 0% APR financing thanks to a partnership with Affirm.

On top of all that, Visible is also launching Visible Protect — an insurance plan for your phone that starts at just $10/month and offers protection against accidental device damage, theft, loss, and out-of-warranty breakdowns.

Now that Visible is finally Android-friendly, do you think you'll consider joining?

