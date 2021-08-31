Microsoft announced August 31 that Windows 11 will not include Android app support at launch. Support for running Android apps is one of the biggest highlights of the new operating system (via Windows Central).

It now looks like most Windows 11 users will have to wait until 2022 to be able to run Android apps. Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows Marketing, revealed in a new blog post that Microsoft plans to bring a preview of the future for Windows Insiders "over the coming months."

We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel.

As revealed by Microsoft in June, Android apps will be listed in the new Microsoft Store and will be available to download through the Amazon Appstore. Microsoft will be using Intel Bridge technology to make the experience possible. In addition to Intel-powered devices, Android apps will also work on AMD and Arm-based Windows 11 PCs.