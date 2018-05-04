OnePlus is getting ready to launch the OnePlus 6 in London on May 16. What does your schedule look like that day? You could just watch the livestream from home, but what if you could witness the launch live and in person? Read on for details!

Be among the first to try out the latest OnePlus flagship and get your hands on exclusive swag right then and there. You will also have a chance to rub shoulders top-tier tech influencers and chat with other fans just like you. What's more, you'll receive round-trip tickets and 2 nights of accommodation in London, free!

How to enter

Answer the questions in the widget below. To qualify you must be at least 18 years of age and you must be able and available to travel to London May 15, returning May 17.

Win a trip to the OnePlus 6 launch in London!