Android Central and LG are partnering to give away tickets to a special NYFF event!

Are you interested in the future of film and content creation? Want to attend a special event at the New York Film Festival showcasing video shorts shot on the LG V30? If you live in or near New York City and that sounds like you, keep reading for your shot at winning two passes to attend!

LG Mobile has a big event coming up at the New York Film Festival on Friday, October 13. As a premier sponsor of the New York Film Festival, LG is hosting an exclusive evening of cocktails, food, and film screenings at the Lincoln Center, brought to you by the LG V30, THE phone for video. They've selected videographers to create inspiring video shorts, shot on the LG V30, and will be screening them for the first time that evening! There will also be a keynote panel discussing the future of film and content creation.

The evening will consist of:

7:30pm to 9pm: Cocktail Reception at Walter Reade Theater's Furman Gallery

9pm to 10pm: Screening & Keynote panel at Howard Gilman Theater Film screenings

LG has given us a pair of tickets to this event to pass on to our readers! The ideal winner would live in or near NYC as they will not be provided with transportation or other accommodations. As there will be alcohol at the event, the winner will also need to be over 21 years of age on or before October 13.

If you are interested in attending and meet that criteria, leave a comment on this blog post with your favorite movie quote (and the movie it's from), and tell us why you'd like to attend!

We will pick the winner Wednesday, October 11 and announce the results on this post.

Good luck!