The TCL 6-Series is one of those products that hits that sweet spot between performance and price. It's easy to set up. It's easy to use. Its Roku software should be updated for years to come. It has access to just about all the streaming TV content you could possibly wanted has a built-in tuner so you can watch TV via an over-the-air antenna. It's got enough ports to keep most users happy should they need another box or game console. All around it's a great product, at a great price, and one we happily recommend to our readers. Pair one of the 6-Series TVs with the new Roku Wireless Speakers and you have a pretty great set-up for almost any room in your home.

We are such fans of these products, we're giving them away! Keep reading to enter!

Enter to win!

THE PRIZE: Two readers that enter will win a 55-inch TCL 6-Series Roku TV and a pair of Roku TV Wireless Speakers!

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.

The giveaway is open through January 2, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a Roku TV and Wireless Speakers from Cordcutters!

By entering you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.