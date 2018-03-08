Plex is the leading streaming platform for personal media collections, also offering over-the-air Live TV and DVR capabilities, and curated news from over 200 global media partners. Perfect for cord cutters, with Plex you can watch, time shift, and record FREE high definition over-the-air television broadcasts, including shows from all major US networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and CW, as well as local programming, news and sports (also supporting many other major networks around the world, like CBC, BBC, ITV, Telemundo, and Univision).

Enjoy your live TV and DVRed content anytime, anywhere, across a wide variety of devices (with more mobile and home streaming devices than any other DVR solution). All you need is a premium Plex Pass, a digital tuner, and an antenna and you're set. At just $5/month for the premium pass and a one-time fee for the antenna and tuner, Plex is one of the most cost-effective cord cutting solutions available.

Needless to say, we're big fans of Plex! We want you to experience how awesome it is too, so we've partnered with Plex to give one lucky winner everything they need to finally cut that cable cord forever. Keep reading for details and to get entered!

THE PRIZE: One winner will receive a cord-cutting bundle complete with a lifetime Plex Pass, an HDHomeRun Connect Quatro Tuner, and a Mohu Leaf 50 Antenna!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Please note that due to product restrictions, this giveaway is only open in the US.

The giveaway is open until March 21, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

