We've partnered with Ting Mobile to not only help you save an extra $25 on a new Ting plan, but also to give away one new Pixel 4a to three Android Central Readers! Keep reading for info on the new plans and to enter the giveaway!

Ting Mobile is proud to announce brand new pricing plans for all! Now, no matter if you use 2GB or 20GB a month, there's a perfect Ting plan for you and your family. And no need to worry — the only thing that's changed is a lower monthly phone bill. You still get access to Ting's award-winning customer service with nationwide LTE and 5G coverage, plus no contracts, ever.

Not only has Ting launched a Set data plan with 5 GB of fast data plus unlimited data at 2G speed beyond the fast data allotment for just $25, they've also announced two Unlimited plans! These new plans include unlimited talk and text and 22 GB of fast data for $45 or 35 GB of fast data for $60. If you run out of fast data, you can add more for just $5 a GB and all top-ups will be rolled over into the next billing period.

In addition, they've also announced a Flex plan at $10 per line with unlimited talk and text + pay-per-use fast data at $5 per shared GB. This plan is basically an updated take on the pay-per-use rates they've been offering for more than eight years. It's typically the best option for families as data is pooled across all devices on one Ting account so the more lines you add, the more you save!

Three winners will win an unlocked Pixel 4a!

