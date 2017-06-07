There's no shortage of chunky cases out there, and that's great. But when it comes to phones like the Pixel and Pixel XL, it can be hard to find something that's truly next to naked.
That was before I ran across the Peel case, though. It's less than a half-millimeter thick (0.35mm, to be precise), and it's a ridiculously great option if you want to protect the finish on your Pixel but not feel like you just wrapped your phone in a spacesuit.
And Modern Dad has a few to give away. Six for the Pixel, and eight for the Pixel XL, in a smattering of colors. Hit up the widget below to enter.
Reader comments
what happened with the nes classic giveaway
I really like my peel case only for the fact that it's the only case that comes in the really blue to match my phone. I wish peel made one that offered a little more protection.
How does it feel in your hands? Looking at the pictures, doesn't look like it should be slippery...I really like the feel of the naked pixel xl, but it's just too slippery :(
Was about to purchase one..guess i'll test out my luck first! =)
My Pixel XL needs some love AC.