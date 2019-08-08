To celebrate the unveiling of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, we've partnered up with Whitestone Dome to give TWO very lucky winners a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+ along with TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors. On top of that, EIGHT additional winners will win a free Dome Glass Screen Protector of their choice. Keep reading and discover how great the Whitestone Dome Glass is and learn how you can enter and possibly win your own brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+!

Like clockwork, each major brand releases their newest flagship model phone trying to incorporate the newest technology available. It's what we want as consumers. We want the thinnest, lightest, safest, most durable phones, and in today's market, edge phones and bezel-less devices are the best options. These devices are great at making use of a convenient yet limited screen size and they fully maximize it. But how do we include all these great features and still provide good security in a phone that is all screen? The most current solution you will find came with the S10 and is also included with the new Note 10, that feature being the new ultra-sonic fingerprint reader that is built in under your screen. You simply need to press your finger on your glass screen and the sensor uses sound waves to determine your fingerprint. As you have probably seen with the Samsung S10, the Whitestone Dome Glass is a COMPLETE tempered glass screen protector solution that works.

Whitestone's patented liquid clear adhesive evenly disperses over your entire screen, including existing scratches and scuffs, and it sets to create a water-tight edge-to-edge protection all while it is fixing existing cracks and imperfections. This allows the sound waves to reach your finger, accurately get a reading of your fingerprint, and work as designed. You also will have no issues with the Samsung Galaxy Note's signature S-Pen, and it will even work with the new gesture recognition. This makes it the only option you should even consider for your Note 10 / Note 10+ and why we are thrilled to give some away to you!

Quality is reflected through commitment, and Whitestone stands behind their product 100%. Included with every dome glass you purchase is their Limited Lifetime Warranty, which means that if your Dome Glass is damaged or worn, you could request a replacement through Whitestone's webpage. For more information on these screen protectors click here, and if you need help with install, check out their Installation Videos.

THE PRIZES

TWO Android Central readers will receive either the Note 10 or 10+, along with TWO Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors for the same model phone.

First place winner will have their choice from the two available models (Note 10 or 10+) along with 2 Dome Glass for that model.

will have their choice from the two available models (Note 10 or 10+) along with 2 Dome Glass for that model. Second place winner will receive the other model along with two Dome Glass for that model.

will receive the other model along with two Dome Glass for that model. Eight Runners-up will receive a Free Dome Glass their choice of model. (2-pack or single based on availability.)

THE GIVEAWAY

Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. US Applicants Only.

The giveaway is open through August 22, 2019, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

Win a Samsung Note 10 or the 10+ and two Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protectors!

