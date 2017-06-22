A great road trip is just a hand gesture away!

It's hot. It's sunny. It's summer.

It's road trip time!

As we approach July 4th, we thought it would be a great idea to bring you an amazing contest from our friends at Logitech. The company is promoting its excellent ZeroTouch car phone holder, which uses an innovative mounting method to keep your phone secure and safely usable while in the car, and we're going to give a few of them away to some lucky Android Central readers.

So what is the ZeroTouch car phone holder? Good question! It magnetically holds your phone in place either through an adhesive dash mount or a secure air vent holder, and uses Logitech's excellent app to make it easy to interact with your Android phone while on the go. And if you're in the U.S., ZeroTouch also supports Alexa, which brings a whole new level of intelligence to the experience.

What are the prizes? The grand prize winner gets a Logitech ZeroTouch mount and an amazing UE WONDERBOOM speaker, which is waterproof and amazing for road trips! Two runner up winners get a Logitech ZeroTouch mount!

How do you enter? The contest is open to people in the U.S. and Canada only. Simply enter the contest using the Gleam widget below and we'll pick three winners at random. The contest ends Thursday, June 29!

Want to learn more about the ZeroTouch from Logitech? Read our review!