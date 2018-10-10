Win a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL from Android Central!

This year's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL aren't drastically different compared to their predecessors, but improved displays, a faster processor, wireless charging, and more all result in a well fleshed-out package, making for what could be some of the best smartphones in 2018. But who wants to BUY a phone when you could WIN a phone?

That's right, we're giving away a new Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL to a lucky Android Central reader. Keep reading for details!

Enter to win a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will win their choice of Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Phone service is not included with the prize and we make no guarantees that the phone will work with your service provider, so be sure to check that before you enter. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open through October 31, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

