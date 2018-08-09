The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has just been unpacked, and the phone officially goes on sale in two weeks, but we wanted to give you a chance to WIN one along with some cool accessories from Whitestone to keep it safe.

Whitestone's Dome Glass, which is already a top seller and is touted as one of the best-tempered glass protectors by the largest cellular provider in Japan, has the maximum strength and scratch resistance rating of 9H (hardness measurement), provides full touch and total edge to edge coverage without any gaps or bubbles, and does not fade or fog with extended use.

Created from Samsung's original blueprints, the Whitestone Levitation case exhibits precise cutouts that align perfectly with your Note 9. This durable, shock absorbing clear case provides the ultimate protection for the best smartphone. And with only 1 mm between you and your phone, this clear case is light and not bulky; it'll feel like your device is completely bare. You will definitely want to check out these products to protect your new Note 9!

For a limited time, Android Central readers can score 30% off these accessories on Amazon with coupon code THRIFT30!

Enter to win a Galaxy Note 9 and more!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will receive Galaxy Note 9, a 2 pack of Dome Glass, and a Clear Case. An additional 10 runners-up will receive a Dome Glass 2 pack and a Clear Case.

THE GIVEAWAY: Use the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. Please note that this giveaway is available in the US only.

The giveaway is open through August 22, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

