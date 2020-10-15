Xbox has its Taco Bell partnership , and now PlayStation has partnered with Burger King to give away free PS5 consoles to those lucky enough to win one in its new contest. All you need to do is actually eat at Burger King (I won't judge, I do too).

In order to participate, all you need to do is go to your local Burger King and buy a 2 for $5 mix n' match meal (or purchase any other qualifying meal of at least $5). Then head on over to Burger King's app and play the game with the token you earned from your purchase for a chance to win. You can head on over to Burger King's official website to read the rest of the rules.

Three ways to compete include:

Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase on BK App or BK.com and you will automatically earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game.

Make a minimum $5 pre-tax Qualifying Purchase at participating Burger King restaurant and input receipt information (Order Number, Restaurant Number, Time of Purchase, and Purchase Amount) on BK App or BK.com to earn a game token, which can be used to immediately play the game.

Mail in Method: To participate without purchase, handprint your full name, full mailing address, email address, phone number, birth month and birth year) on a plain 3x5 inch sheet of paper. One entry per person per day, based on postmark date. Mail your completed entry to Realtime Media, Attn: Sony Scratch to Win, 200 Four Falls Corporate Center, Suite 130, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

Prizes include:

1,000) Sony PS5 Game Consoles

2,000 game codes of SackboyTM: A Big Adventure

2,000 game codes of Demon's Souls

1,000 digital codes of PlayStation Now: 3-Month Subscription

You will only be allowed to earn one token per day, so don't try to cheat the system and buy a ton of Burger King meals. The promotion ends on November 22, 2020.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to release on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399, respectively. You can buy a PS5 right now if you can find any in-stock.