Happy Birthday to Nova!

Six years ago, Nova Launcher was released, and today it's one of the best damn launchers around. In a vast and increasingly competitive launcher market, Nova Launcher has grown as a launcher and as a brand. This year in particular the team behind Nova Launcher has a whole lot to celebrate: they've hit 50 million downloads, they made a deal with Razer to be the launcher that ships on the Razer Phone, and their launcher has a better implementation of Android Oreo's features than almost any other launcher, including Google's Pixel Launcher.

Nova Launcher has much to celebrate, and so it decided to get 50 lucky readers a present: a Google Play promo code for Nova Launcher Prime.

Nova Launcher's free features are stellar, but you gain a few more perks as a Prime member, chief among them being home screen gestures. Gestures are a wonderful bit of Android magic, allowing you to hide shortcuts to your favorite apps and actions in easy-to-use gestures, such a double-tapping your home screen to put your phone to sleep.

Nova Launcher Prime normally sells for $4.99, but 50 lucky Android Central readers will get it for free! If you get a code, congratulations! If you don't, hear what keeps us coming back to Nova Launcher and decide if you might want to spend some of your Christmas money (or Google Opinion Rewards credit) on it.

Win a copy of Nova Launcher Prime from Android Central!

Happy launching!