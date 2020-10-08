Want in on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta? Here's your chance to score a free key! This is a super short giveaway since the beta period starts Saturday, so enter NOW or miss your shot.
With one of these keys, you can join the PlayStation 4 open beta from October 10 (6pm BST UK time, 10am PST US). The Black Ops Cold War beta ends just a few days later, again at 6pm BST UK time on Monday, October 12.
The Prize
Twenty-five winners will each receive one (1) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta key for PS4.
The Giveaway
Enter using the widget below. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen.
The giveaway is open today only and the winners will be announced in the widget shortly after 5PM PT. Keys will be sent out via email so make sure you enter a good email address when you enter! Good luck!
Win a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta key for PS4 from Android Central!
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
