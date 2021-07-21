Yesterday, news broke that Verizon will be switching to offer Google Messages as its default messaging app for RCS, beginning in 2022. This marks the third of the big three carriers in the U.S. to make such a move and follows in the footsteps of T-Mobile and AT&T.
This is fantastic news for Android users, as it means that the majority of phones sold in the U.S., be they cheap devices or the best Android phones, will be able to communicate reliably and securely with each other without needing to download a third-party messaging app.
This is thanks in part to Google bringing end-to-end encrypted messaging (E2E) to the Google Messages app. E2E is a feature that has long been supported on other popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and even on Apple's iMessage. It's long felt like using the default messaging app is the easiest thing to do for most phone buyers, so with this move you shouldn't have to worry as much about trying to convince your friends and family to switch to another messaging app.
Here at AC, we were pretty psyched about this latest development, as were several members of the AC forums.
An Oculus Quest 3 or Pro is likely on the way. Here's what we hope to see.
Oculus and Facebook executives have openly admitted that they're developing new Oculus hardware, with some proposed new features like face and eye tracking. But how else will the next Oculus headset improve on the Oculus Quest 2? We lay out the most likely upgrades for a Quest 3 or Quest Pro, plus our own wishlist of features.
7 best Google Photos tips and tricks you need to know
Whether you've been using Google Photos for five years or five minutes, there's always something new to learn. Master your managed memory collections and improve your photo editing prowess with these Google Photos tips.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro review: Going for pro as a team player
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is Ring's latest floodlight camera, offering the same 3D Motion upgrade found in Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. Is it worth upgrading to, or should you look to Eufy or Arlo, instead?
These are the best phones for your Verizon Wireless plan
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.