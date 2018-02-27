For the past couple days, there's been nonstop coverage surrounding Samsung's new Galaxy S9 – and rightfully so. The phone is gorgeous, its physically changing aperture is a technological marvel, and the new power of the Snapdragon 845 should make the user experience better than ever before.

It's no surprise that the Galaxy S9 is a pretty, feature-packed phone, and while a lot of folks will likely be picking one up as soon as pre-orders open March 2, the reaction to the phone is more of a mixed bag coming from current Galaxy Note 8 owners.

Many of our members in the Android Central forums proudly carry the Note 8 as their daily driver, and this is what they have to say about the newly announced S9.