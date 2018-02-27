For the past couple days, there's been nonstop coverage surrounding Samsung's new Galaxy S9 – and rightfully so. The phone is gorgeous, its physically changing aperture is a technological marvel, and the new power of the Snapdragon 845 should make the user experience better than ever before.
It's no surprise that the Galaxy S9 is a pretty, feature-packed phone, and while a lot of folks will likely be picking one up as soon as pre-orders open March 2, the reaction to the phone is more of a mixed bag coming from current Galaxy Note 8 owners.
Many of our members in the Android Central forums proudly carry the Note 8 as their daily driver, and this is what they have to say about the newly announced S9.
Iva_LadyDiCaprio9802-25-2018 08:17 PM“
Definitely not interested. My Note8 will do just fine for the next couple of yearsReply
Victor Hernandez Jr02-25-2018 09:01 PM“
Definitely upgrading, note 8 glitches too muchReply
cwbcpa02-25-2018 09:18 PM“
Note 8. I like my S-Pen and the functions that come with the Note. The S9+ looks like a great phone and I will look forward to those improvements coming to the Note 9.Reply
digitalbreak02-25-2018 10:45 PM“
Unless you are someone who changes phone often, then I don't see the point to get a S9+ if you already have a Note 8. Of course that said, if you still want the S9+, get it for these reasons: 1) I am a camera geek and love variable apertures 2) I take a lot of night shots and my Note 8 sucks at that 3) I hate the finger print location in my Note 8 4) I WANT THE NEW ANIMOJIS, excuse me,...Reply
If you've got a Galaxy Note 8, we'd now like to hear from you – Are you going to ditch your Note for the S9?