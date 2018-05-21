The OnePlus 6 officially goes on sale today, and if you're in the market for a new phone, it's absolutely worth checking out. It's fast, has a great set of cameras, and features one of the most stunning designs we've ever seen from the company.

OnePlus opted for a glass back on the OnePlus 6, and while this does give the phone a striking appearance, it also makes it quite a bit more fragile than past releases.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they'll be using a case to protect the phone when they buy it, and this is what they had to say.

Armeniandave

I'm torn between the full karbon case and the nylon case. I'm just concerned the nylon one will be too thick. It does look really nice though!

Reply
bhatech

Same here I think I'll go with Karbon since had the Hyperknit case for S9 and Google pixel 2 XL case which both have similar kind of fabric material. Initially it was nice but felt it was not that comfortable to grip after few days. Also, the nylon case will be adding little extra bulk compared to Karbon case. Both should be good but personally will go for Karbon this time around.

Reply
vwite

same here, nylon looks really nice but it's just nylon (cheap material) karbon is actual kevlar and slimmer, I barely look at the back of my phone so I think I'll go with karbon if I don't find a third party better one

Reply
Ca_lvn

Hopefully there offer the Sandstone case the same as my 5T best case ever , no slip with the sand design and minimalist

Reply

How about you? Are you going to use a case with the OnePlus 6?

Join the conversation in the forums!

OnePlus 6

Main