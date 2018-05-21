The OnePlus 6 officially goes on sale today, and if you're in the market for a new phone, it's absolutely worth checking out. It's fast, has a great set of cameras, and features one of the most stunning designs we've ever seen from the company.

OnePlus opted for a glass back on the OnePlus 6, and while this does give the phone a striking appearance, it also makes it quite a bit more fragile than past releases.

Some of our forum users recently started talking about whether or not they'll be using a case to protect the phone when they buy it, and this is what they had to say.