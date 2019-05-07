Will a Pixel 3 XL case fit on a Pixel 3a XL?

Best answer: The Pixel 3a XL has a near-identical design to the Pixel 3 XL, but its dimensions are different. The phone is marginally taller, thicker, and narrower, and it has a headphone jack. You won't be able to use your Pixel 3 XL case on a 3a XL, but Google has several first-party cases, and you can find several options from the likes of Spigen on day one.

You'll need to pick up a new case

At a first glance, the Pixel 3a XL looks identical to the Pixel 3 XL. They share the same design aesthetic, and Google is making the phone available in the same color options. However, there are a few differences: the back of the Pixel 3a XL is made out of polycarbonate, making it lighter than the Pixel 3 XL. The phone comes in at 167g, versus the 184g for the Pixel 3 XL.

Because of the bezels at the top and bottom, the Pixel 3a XL is also taller at 160.1mm, whereas the pixel 3 XL is 158.1mm. It also has a larger 3700mAh battery, which increases its thickness by 0.3mm to 8.2mm. Finally, the device is a smidge narrower than the Pixel 3 XL — 76.1mm versus 76.7mm.

Crucially, the Pixel 3a XL now has a headphone jack, so any Pixel 3 XL case you use with the device will cover up the jack. So, although both phones look very similar, you won't be able to use your existing Pixel 3 XL case on a Pixel 3a XL. Thankfully, there are a lot of great options available for the device from day one, including Google's own selection of first-party cases.