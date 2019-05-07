Will a Pixel 3 XL case fit on a Pixel 3a XL?

Best answer: The Pixel 3a XL has a near-identical design to the Pixel 3 XL, but its dimensions are different. The phone is marginally taller, thicker, and narrower, and it has a headphone jack. You won't be able to use your Pixel 3 XL case on a 3a XL, but Google has several first-party cases, and you can find several options from the likes of Spigen on day one.
- Value champion: Google Pixel 3a XL ($479 at Google Store)
- Cheap and colorful: Anccer Colorful Series ($13 at Amazon)
- Great clear case: Spigen Liquid Crystal ($20 at Spigen)
You'll need to pick up a new case
At a first glance, the Pixel 3a XL looks identical to the Pixel 3 XL. They share the same design aesthetic, and Google is making the phone available in the same color options. However, there are a few differences: the back of the Pixel 3a XL is made out of polycarbonate, making it lighter than the Pixel 3 XL. The phone comes in at 167g, versus the 184g for the Pixel 3 XL.
Because of the bezels at the top and bottom, the Pixel 3a XL is also taller at 160.1mm, whereas the pixel 3 XL is 158.1mm. It also has a larger 3700mAh battery, which increases its thickness by 0.3mm to 8.2mm. Finally, the device is a smidge narrower than the Pixel 3 XL — 76.1mm versus 76.7mm.
Crucially, the Pixel 3a XL now has a headphone jack, so any Pixel 3 XL case you use with the device will cover up the jack. So, although both phones look very similar, you won't be able to use your existing Pixel 3 XL case on a Pixel 3a XL. Thankfully, there are a lot of great options available for the device from day one, including Google's own selection of first-party cases.
Value champion
Google Pixel 3a XL
Same great camera at an all-new price point.
The key selling point with the Pixel 3a XL is that it has the same great 12.2MP camera at the back as the Pixel 3 XL. That means you get the same stunning photos both in daylight and low-light scenarios. The 3a XL also has a 3.5mm jack, stereo sound, and the same memory and storage options as the Pixel 3 XL.
Thin, colorful, cheap
Anccer Colorful Series
Give your Pixel 3a XL some basic protection without compromising its design with the Anccer Colorful Series. This case features an ultra-thin 0.3mm design, comes in six gorgeous colors, and offers safety against daily wear and tear.
Clear winner
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Spigen's Liquid Crystal series is always a fan favorite because of the minimal design and protection on offer. The slim profile doesn't add any bulk or heft to the Pixel 3a XL, and the clear design allows you to show off your phone in style while getting adequate protection from tumbles.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.