The Gear VR is designed to work with Samsung's flagship phones, but you have to make sure that you have generations of both devices that work together. With the unveiling of the Galaxy S9 , many will ask if their next phone will work with their current Gear VR headset.

The short answer is yes, as long as you're using the latest version of the Gear VR, but here are some more details to make sure that you're good to go.

If you're using the latest version of the Gear VR, it will work with the Galaxy S9. Another way to view it is that if your Gear VR works with the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ then it will work with the Galaxy S9. You can tell that you're headset is the latest version a couple ways.

First, you can tell just by the look of the device. If the headset is black and comes with the motion controller, then it works with the Galaxy S8 and therefore will also work with the Galaxy S9.

Second, you can check your headset's compatibility using your Gear VR's model number. You can follow our how-to guide to find your model number. If your device's model number is SM-R325 or SM-R324 then your Gear VR will work with the Galaxy S9.

Will you be upgrading to the Galaxy S9 and using a Gear VR? Let us know in the comments below to share your plans.