Let's guess when your phone will pick up the Android O update.

Android O is on the horizon, and there's plenty to look forward to. The update introduces picture-in-picture mode to phones and tablets, colorized notifications, adaptive icons, a systemwide autofill API, improvements to Bluetooth audio, and so much more.

Android O will also feature Project Treble, which aims to fix Android's fragmentation problem. With Project Treble, Google is separating the OS framework from "vendor interfaces," which allows device manufacturers to roll out updates without having to rework their custom skins for a new version of Android. In short, it is the "biggest change to the low-level system architecture of Android to date."

They key question when we're talking about Android O is when (or if) your phone will receive the update. Indian manufacturers don't exactly have the best track record when it comes to rolling out updates, and that isn't likely to change with Android O. Let's predict which devices will pick up the update, and when.

Samsung

Samsung sells the most number of phones in India, and for good reason. With a robust offline distribution network and an unparalleled marketing budget, Samsung continues to sell tens of millions of phones in India, with the budget Galaxy J series leading the pack. Going by Samsung's track record, at least the Galaxy J5 and J7 2017 should pick up the update, as well as the more recent J7 Pro and J7 Max.

The manufacturer rolled out the Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 back in January, so it's likely we'll see the Android O update for the S8 at around the same timeframe next year. The Note 8 — which is scheduled to launch next week — will be running Nougat out of the box, but should pick up Android O at around the same time as the S8 or even before.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has seen a reversal in fortunes in India this year, with the Chinese manufacturer offering two of the best-selling phones in the country: the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4. However, things aren't so rosy when you look at the update situation. The Redmi Note 4 is picking up the Nougat update now, and the likes of the Redmi 4/4A and Redmi 3S are still on Marshmallow.

Even for devices that are slated to pick up the Android O update, it's possible customers will be looking at lengthy wait times. For now, only three devices seem likely to pick up the Android O update, but that could change in the future:

Motorola

Motorola is likely to deliver Android O to a majority of its devices. The task won't be as straightforward as previous years considering the manufacturer vastly expanded its portfolio. It may lead to delays in rolling out updates to the entry-level devices like the Moto C, but devices from the Moto G series to the Moto Z family and everything in between should pick up the Android O update.

With India being Motorola's largest global market, the company tends to roll out updates in the subcontinent ahead of other regions. We should be able to get an official confirmation of devices getting updated as well as a timeline once Android O is official. For now, these are the devices that could pick up Android O:

Google

Google's devices are the first to pick up platform and security updates, and with the company committing to two years of platform updates and three years of security updates, all phones released after August 2015 will pick up Android O. That list includes four phones:

Lenovo

The Android O update will be making its way to the recently-released K8 Note, but for the rest of the devices in Lenovo's portfolio, Nougat marks the end of the line. Lenovo has stated that it will not deliver the Nougat update to the PHAB 2 Pro, which was released in the country back in January.

The K8 Note, K8 Power, P2, and Z2 Plus are running Nougat, but won't receive any further updates. The sole Lenovo device that is slated to pick up the Android O update is the K8 Note, which is also the first phone from the brand to feature stock Android.

LG

LG's upcoming V30 could be one of the first devices to run Android O out of the box, but if it doesn't, it will pick up the update. The G6 and V20 are also expected to make the switch to Android O, as is the budget LG Q6:

HTC

HTC's U11 is one of the best phones that you can currently buy, and the phone will undoubtedly pick up the Android O update, along with the U Ultra and last year's HTC 10:

The manufacturer also sells the Desire 10 Pro and U Play in India, but considering that both of these devices are running Marshmallow, it's unlikely they will be updated to Android O.

Sony

Sony is doing a great job when it comes to delivering consistent updates, and the company should deliver Android O to a majority of devices launched in the last twelve months:

Notable mentions

Hundreds of new phones debut in India every year, and as such it isn't feasible to track whether each device will pick up an update. That said, there are a few notable devices that will be making the switch to Android O:

The OnePlus 3/3T and the OnePlus 5 will be getting updated to Android O.

Indian brand Smartron is focusing on software updates as the differentiator for its srt.phone, so the device will pick up the Android O update.

The Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro should similarly make the switch to Android O, alongside the Huawei P9.

The BlackBerry KEYone will also get the update, but it could be a lengthy wait for customers.

ASUS has announced that all phones in the ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 series will be updated to Android O. There's no timeline for the same, but even after accounting for lengthy delays, that's great news for ZenFone owners in the country.

If you're using a phone from one of the dozens that Vivo and OPPO currently sell in the country, don't hold out for an update to Android O — most of their devices are still on Marshmallow. Same goes for phones from the likes of Micromax, Intex, Lava, and Karbonn. If the last year has shown us anything, it's that Indian vendors aren't interested in rolling out updates to their phones. We'll keep updating this list as and when we get official confirmation from manufacturers.