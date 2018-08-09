In case you haven't heard, the Galaxy Note 9 is finally official! As you probably expected, it's another ultra-powerful Samsung phone augmented by a newly improved S Pen — but from most angles, it looks almost indistinguishable from last year's Galaxy Note 8. With that in mind, you might be thinking about picking up an older, cheaper Note 8 case to use on your shiny new Galaxy Note 9 … but sadly, that's just not going to work. For as similar as the two phones look and feel, there are just a few key differences that will stand in your way.

Remember how frustrating it was to try and reach the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 8 without accidentally smudging the camera sitting right next to it? That is, if your finger could even reach the fingerprint sensor, since the entire module was placed so high up on the back of the phone. It was a bad location from the very beginning, and it needed to change. The good news with the Galaxy Note 9 is that the fingerprint sensor has been moved below the cameras, which makes it significantly easier to reach and should lead to fewer camera smudges. The bad news is that the relocated fingerprint sensor will obviously require a cutout that just isn't there on Note 8 cases.