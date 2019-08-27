Best Answer: Yes, the game is initially free-to-start, but players will have the option of paying for stamina and items through in-app purchases. It's possible game mechanics and microtransactions could change between now and the game's launch. It releases on compatible mobile devices on September 25.

I'm-a gonna win

Nintendo's current App Store listing for the game states that the game is free-to-play but that it also offers in-app purchases. We still don't know a lot of information about how this game works, but from the screenshots Nintendo has shared, it looks like unlocking cars and characters will cost coins. We've still got a while to go before the game launches, so things could change between now and then.

If this game is at all similar to Super Mario Run, then you'll be able to collect coins simply by participating in courses. Of course, it might take some time to get enough coins to unlock any cool characters or items you're eyeing. To allow people to purchase the things they want faster, it's likely you'll be able to add additional coins to the game by making real-world purchases.

Mamma-Mia: Paying for stamina

Beta gamers have discovered that a stamina system is in place. You only get to play a certain number of races a day before you run out of stamina and need to wait until the next day to continue playing. As with many other mobile games out there, you can also pay to add more stamina to your account and play longer. I'm not happy about it. Hopefully, it isn't in the final version that releases in September. We'll just have to wait and see.