Although the Galaxy Note 8 from last year is a more than powerful Android phone in 2018, the all-new Note 9 is still worth the upgrade thanks to its Bluetooth-equipped S Pen, AI camera features, and ginormous battery.

The Note 9 should feel like a very familiar phone for Note 8 owners, and while a radical new design would have been fun to have, the similarities between the two devices might actually work out in your favor — specifically when it comes to screen protectors.

If you bought a screen protector for your Note 8, chances are you still have one lying around somewhere as they usually come in packs of two or three. While a protector designed specifically for the Note 9 will work the best, a Note 8 one should still be just fine on your new phone.

The Note 9 has a slightly larger display than the Note 8 at 6.4-inches compared to 6.3, and while that means your Note 8 screen protector won't fit the Note 9 like a glove, it'll still cover the vast majority of your display and offer considerably more protection as opposed to using the phone totally naked.

So, while a Note 9 screen protector is ideal if you're using a Note 9, one that's made for the Note 8 will work just fine in a pinch.

