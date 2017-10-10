A simple question with a simple answer.

There are some striking similarities in design between last year's Pixel and Pixel XL and the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. With the names as they are, you wouldn't expect the hardware dimensions or quality to change much — and in general, they haven't. That immediately leads to questions of whether or not they're actually close enough to use the same cases.

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel

The answer, in short, is "no" you can't use your old Pixel or Pixel XL cases on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Even though their dimensions are very similar — we're talking about fractions of millimeters in some cases — and in the case of the Pixel 2 even the aspect ratio of the screen is the same, there are big enough differences to require full new cases for the latest pixels.

Best Google Pixel 2 Accessories

Unfortunately we didn't luck out the same way that iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners did with some of their cases working just fine on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. A tough break, for sure, but this also gives you a chance to start fresh with a new case for your new phone if you choose to upgrade!

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Store Project Fi Verizon