There are some striking similarities in design between last year's Pixel and Pixel XL and the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. With the names as they are, you wouldn't expect the hardware dimensions or quality to change much — and in general, they haven't. That immediately leads to questions of whether or not they're actually close enough to use the same cases.

The answer, in short, is "no" you can't use your old Pixel or Pixel XL cases on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. Even though their dimensions are very similar — we're talking about fractions of millimeters in some cases — and in the case of the Pixel 2 even the aspect ratio of the screen is the same, there are big enough differences to require full new cases for the latest pixels.

Unfortunately we didn't luck out the same way that iPhone 7 and 7 Plus owners did with some of their cases working just fine on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. A tough break, for sure, but this also gives you a chance to start fresh with a new case for your new phone if you choose to upgrade!