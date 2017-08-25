Amazon has kicked off a promotion for the bank holiday weekend here in the UK. The Wilefox Swift 2 is part of this promotion and has been discounted to just £169.

The online retail giant has kicked off the #Shopthefuture promotion that will run until August 25. This period will see a number of deals prop up across multiple categories, including technology. To get everything started, Amazon has dropped the price of the Wileyfox Swift 2 X to just £169, which includes the gold variant exclusive to Amazon.

The Swift 2 X is the company's most recently released flagship offering, sporting Android Nougat and some fairly solid specifications for the asking price. Available in both Midnight and Gold options, this handset features a 1080p display with a 16MP main shooter, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 3010mAh battery. There's even a fingerprint reader for added security

