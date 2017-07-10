The Swift 2 X and Spark X by Wilefox are currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. In the UK, the company has discounted the two already affordable smartphones, slashing the asking prices down to £149.99 and £114.90, respectively.

Wileyfox Swift 2 X

The Swift 2 X is the company's most recently released flagship offering, sporting Android Nougat and some fairly solid specifications for the asking price. Available in both Midnight and Gold options, this handset features a 1080p display with a 16MP main shooter, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a 3010mAh battery. There's even a fingerprint reader for added security.

See at Amazon

Wilefox Spark X

The Spark X is a super-affordable smartphone from Wileyfox that hovers around the £100 mark. A 13MP main camera is joined by 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 3000mAh battery. Priced even more aggressively today thanks to Amazon Prime this handset looks even more enticing for those who wish to pick up a decent device without spending too much at all.

See at Amazon

It's worth noting that you'll need to have an active Prime membership in order to take advantage of these deals.

Check out other deals for Prime Day!